Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre Welcomes First Baby Of 2025

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is delighted to announce the birth of the first baby of 2025.

Scottie Grace Lorraine Steele made her debut at 1:17 a.m. on January 1, weighing 2,280 g (5 lbs). Barrie residents and first-time parents Jenelle Lyman and Quinn Steele are thrilled and grateful for Scottie’s safe arrival.

Mom Jenelle was hoping for a New Year’s baby. She jokes, “I tried really hard. I didn’t want a December 31 baby!”

Both mom and dad are appreciative of the care they received from the staff in the Birthing Unit. “Honestly, they were the best,” says Jenelle. “They were funny, it was light. Everyone was so helpful. We didn’t have to ask for anything, everything was just done for us.”

More than 2,000 babies are born each year in RVH’s Birthing Unit, and while each one is a unique and beautiful miracle, the first baby of the year is extra special.

To celebrate the occasion, Victoria’s Gift Shop, owned and operated by the RVH Auxiliary, gifted the family with a keepsake Born at RVH plush toy.