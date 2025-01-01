Muskoka’s Latest Mystery Gem From Josh Hellyer You Won’t Want To Miss

Muskoka, known for its stunning lakes, tranquil forests, and charming communities, has a new reason to celebrate its heritage in storytelling. Canadian author Josh Hellyer has masterfully brought the beloved region to life in his latest mystery novel, A Box of Frogs. This laugh-out-loud, thought-provoking novel is the first in Hellyer’s Highclere Inn & Carriage House Mysteries series and promises to delight Muskoka residents, visitors, and mystery enthusiasts alike.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Muskoka, A Box of Frogs introduces readers to the illustrious—and hilariously dysfunctional—residents of the fictional Highclere Inn & Carriage House. The story kicks off with the shocking demise of Senator Miles “The Tank” Valentine at his resort, but that’s just the beginning of the chaos. The arrival of a mysterious box, sent by the Senator’s long-deceased first wife, Lady Jean Valentine, sends the family into a spiralling adventure of mishaps, conspiracies, and unforgettable characters.

Leading the charge in unraveling the mystery are Mason Valentine, the self-proclaimed “fabulous” grandson, and his sharp and determined cousin, investigative journalist Cordelia “Cici” Bradshaw. Together, they untangle a web of family secrets that’s thicker than Muskoka’s morning mist.

From one comical disaster to the next, A Box of Frogs is an unpredictable page-turner. Readers can expect witty banter, gripping suspense, and heartwarming discoveries that remind us not all mysteries fit neatly into a box.

For Hellyer, A Box of Frogs is more than your average whodunit—it’s a heartfelt homage to Muskoka. Although raised in Norfolk County, Hellyer has spent much of his life considering Muskoka his second home, and his connection to the area shines through every page of this novel. From its richly drawn settings to the nods to familiar Muskoka landmarks, this book is a warm invitation to join in celebrating the quirks and charm of Muskoka’s incredible communities.

Even better? Hellyer has shared that the next instalment in the Highclere Inn & Carriage House series will highlight even more recognizable elements from Muskoka. Expect local readers and tourists alike to delight in the upcoming layered mysteries draped in the familiar sights and sounds of the region.

Critics and readers alike can’t stop raving about A Box of Frogs. Kirkus Reviews says, “In Hellyer’s skillful hands, what initially seems like a simple case… barrels toward a resolution that many readers won’t see coming.”

The book has also won over fans on Amazon, who describe it as “a laugh-a-paragraph romp,” “hilarious, gripping, and brilliant,” and “a lively blend of humour, suspense, and family drama.” Whether you’re a fan of laugh-out-loud, outrageous humour or edge-of-your-seat suspense, this book promises to deliver.

Whether you’re curling up on a chilly winter evening or lounging on your dock next summer, A Box of Frogs is the perfect companion. With its rich Muskoka setting, charmingly chaotic characters, and captivating twists, this novel is truly a delight from cover to cover.

Don’t miss your chance to join the adventure! Grab your copy of A Box of Frogs today and get ready to fall in love with the unforgettable chaos of Highclere Inn & Carriage House. Who knows? The biggest mystery of all might just be what happens next at Highclere!

