Some Sliced Mushroom Recalled Due To Listeria

More sliced mushroom products are being recalled.
Do not consume, use, sell or serve the affected products
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|None (prepared for Metro Brands)
|Sliced White Mushrooms
|227 g
|0 59749 86872 3
|Best before 2021 OCT 25
|Carleton
|Mushrooms Sliced White
|227 g
|0 33383 67600 5
|Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM
|Carleton
|Mushrooms Organic Sliced White
|227 g
|8 56243 00140 9
|Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM
|Carleton
|Mushrooms Sliced Cremini
|227 g
|0 68414 96960 3
|Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM
|PC Organics
|White Sliced Mushrooms
|227 g
|0 60383 18639 5
|Best Before 2021 NOV 08 CM
Carleton Mushroom is recalling Sliced White Mushrooms from stores due to possible Listeria contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.