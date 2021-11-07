Teen Charged With Threats After Halloween Incident In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP have received more calls from members of the public reporting ongoing issues with youth in the town of Bracebridge including incidents of mischief, interfering with traffic whilst on bicycles or ATV’s and intimidation of property owners.

This illegal activity has resulted in damage to elementary schools within the town as well as creating a very dangerous situation while engaging with vehicles.

A situation escalated in the Clearbrook Trail area on Halloween during the evening hours while families were trick or treating.

A homeowner was responding to 16 year-old teens who were engaging in confrontation and offensive behaviour and as the situation evolved, the youth, who cannot be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Damage and one count of Uttering Threats to Cause Bodily Harm.

Police are asking members of the public to call when incidents are occurring or if they have information about a crime that has been committed. It is the best opportunity to identify those responsible and engage with youth in a meaningful way.

Anyone with information may call Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000