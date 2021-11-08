Two Dead, One Safe After Capsized Canoe on Moose Lake

The Haliburton Highlands OPP are currently investigating a drowning that occurred on Sunday morning.

On November 7, 2021, at 10:26 a.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP responded to a report of a capsized canoe on Moose Lake in Dysart et al Township. It was reported that three adult males entered the water.

Officers attended the scene with Haliburton County Emergency Services and the Dysart et al Fire Department. One of the adult males was able to safely make his way to shore and was uninjured.

Sadly, the other two parties were unable to make it to shore and they have since been confirmed as deceased.

This investigation is ongoing and the Haliburton Highlands detachment are being assisted by the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit, as well as Technical Collision Reconstruction investigators.

The identities of the deceased will not be released until next of kin have been notified. Further information will be released as it becomes available. Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Haliburton OPP at 1-888-310-1122.