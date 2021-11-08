Ontario Nurses’ Association Celebrates National Nurse Practitioner Week, Nov. 7 to 13

“Nurse Practitioners are Registered Nurses with additional years of education. Their scope of practice includes providing exceptional primary care to thousands of Ontarians,” says McKenna. “For these patients, NPs are their lifeline to care. That’s why ONA is continuing to educate policy-makers on the need to ensure NPs are able to use their full potential to improve access to healthcare. Through our work with the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions, we continue to urge that working conditions be improved for NPs. We can recruit and retain more of these invaluable NPs if we simply give them the respect they so deserve.”