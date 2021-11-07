Driver Charged For Going 163 km/hr On Hwy. 11 At Alpine Ranch Road

More on this story we first told you about.

On Sunday November 7, 2021 just before 3 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 Southbound in Bracebridge.

The officer spotted a car driving at a high rate of speed and charged an 18-year-old male from Shelburne Ontario for the speeding of 163 km/hr in a posted 100 km/hr zone.

The G2 driver was charged under the Highway Traffic Act for Race a motor vehicle-Excessive Speed and Speeding of 50 km/hr over posted speed limit.

His driver’s license is under a 30 day suspension and the vehicle impound for stunt driving is 14 days.

The driver is also facing other charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

The OPP is reminding drivers to share our roads safely and keep themselves and their passengers safe so that everyone arrives at their destination.