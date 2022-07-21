Some Enjoy Life Cookies Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Pieces Of Plastic

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online.

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Enjoy Life

Soft Baked Cookies –
Chocolate Chip

170 g

8 53522 00019 1

23/FE/05

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here