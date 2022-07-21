Some Enjoy Life Cookies Recalled Due To Possible Presence Of Pieces Of Plastic

The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to the possible presence of pieces of plastic.

The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online.

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies –

Chocolate Chip 170 g 8 53522 00019 1 23/FE/05

This recall was triggered by a recall in another country.

There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of this product.