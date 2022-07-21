OPP Find Impaired Driver On Hwy. 400 At South Gibson Lake Road

Numerous calls from motorists in the Aurora area and northward of a vehicle being driven erratically northbound on Highway 400 led to the location of the suspect vehicle and driver by officers from the Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Responding officers were able to safely and without incident stop the vehicle on Highway 400 near Gibson Lake Road, Georgian Bay Township at 6:50 p.m. July 15, 2022.

The lone driver was arrested at the scene and further investigation at detachment lead to criminal charges of Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs and further Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) for Stephen Donald Stewart 57 years of Toronto.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date as well faces a drivers licence suspension as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.