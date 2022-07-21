Developer Donates $25,000 To South Muskoka Hospital Foundation

Evertrust Developments president and founder Ted Zhou presented a $25,000 donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation on July 14.

Approximately $2 million dollars for new equipment needs to be raised every year according to South Muskoka Hospital Foundation Executive Director Leah Walker, who called the donation to the busy cast department “transformative.”

Zhou’s approach to the development business also includes a mission to acknowledge social responsibility within the communities he builds in.

“We need to support people,” he said. “We need to support community and the most important way to do that is through healthcare, so that is why I am here today.”

Local dignitaries were on hand for the presentation and Mayor for the Town of Bracebridge Rick Maloney said the community was overwhelmed by the generosity of Mr. Zhou and his family.

“For him to recognize that he wants to support this hospital as not only a businessman but also a family man, it resonates so well with our community.”