Annual Muskoka Lakes Public Library Silent Auction Returns

The Friends of the Libraries in Port Carling and Bala are celebrating the 11th year of hosting their Annual Silent Auction. The bidding will run from July 16 to August 20.

The Friends are a group dedicated to promoting, supporting and improving the services and facilities of the libraries in Port Carling and Bala. The generous support of the local business community and generous bids from the library supporters in the past has enabled the Friends to accomplish this goal.

In 2021, the Library purchased a laminator to create large posters and stands for the Story Trails at Hanna Park at Port Carling and the Muskoka Lakes Sports Park in Bala. This summer at Port Carling, a beautiful tree hugger bench will be installed on the grounds by the entrance for all to enjoy.

The items to be auctioned can be viewed by accessing the auction website:

www32auction.com/friendsofthelibraries