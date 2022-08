The affected products are being recalled from stores due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

CrescentPastrami 175 g7 78086 00255 222 OC 03

Crescent Turkey Breast – Tuscan Flavoured 175 g7 78086 00258 322 SE 20

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.