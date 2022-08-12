Brenda Rhodes Enters Bracebridge Municipal Election

A Submitted Press Release

On August 10, 2022, Brenda Rhodes officially announced her candidacy for District Councillor in the upcoming municipal election.

Brenda has served the business community of Bracebridge and Muskoka for the past 7 years. During this time, she has supported new and existing businesses and the Bracebridge community as a whole. Particularly throughout the pandemic, she tirelessly supported local businesses, liaised with all levels of government on behalf of the business community, identified gaps in funding, and pulled together a team with Muskoka Futures and the District of Muskoka to save over 700 jobs in Muskoka. She also advocated for the inception of the Recovery Committee at the District which has led to a coordinated effort in broadband between municipalities and other initiatives.

Brenda believes strongly in collaboration and partnerships, which she has shown through her work at the Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce, her Presidency and participation in the Rotary Club of Bracebridge, and her role as the Executive Director of South Muskoka Breakers Basketball organization. She has built strong relationships with the owners, operators, and staff in the business community, and continues to support many organizations, including volunteer organizations, and never hesitates to lend a hand to

surrounding communities.

Brenda looks forward to hearing and discussing what the residents of Bracebridge feel are important issues for our community and Muskoka. She also looks forward to sharing her vision on how we can continue to grow and move our community forward.

“I believe the two most important skills I bring to the table are my listening skills and my joy in finding solutions to issues. If I am entrusted with being one of the District Councillors for Bracebridge, I can promise you that I will treat this position the same as I have treated my work at the Chamber: with care, passion, energy and love for moving this community forward in a responsible and progressive manner.”

-Brenda Rhodes, Candidate