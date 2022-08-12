Letter: Aspen Valley Aims To Raise $50,000 During Year Of The Moose

After taking in five moose calves this year, Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is in need of financial support from the community. The following letter was submitted by Alison Withey, the sanctuary’s director of advancement and communications:

Animal intakes at Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary are on the rise, and we are inviting members of the community to learn more about the Sanctuary and how to help the animals in our care.

We are dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured and orphaned wildlife. Once rehabilitated, these animals are released back into the wild for a second chance. Most of these animals have come to us through no fault of their own. They may have been hit by a vehicle, separated from their mom, or even evicted as a “nuisance.” All are doing their best to co-exist with humankind.

In 2021, over 1,100 animals (crossing 103 different species) were admitted to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. This was our highest intake in our 50-year history, and we are not surprised to see an uptick year after year.

While every season is different, and we never know how many of each species will come our way, this year has brought five orphaned moose calves to our doorstep. Two of these calves are victims of a vehicle collision. All have lost their morn.

Upon arrival at the Sanctuary, the calves were triaged, provided with first aid, and a plan of care was put into play for each of them. Mayve, one of the five moose calves, was expelled from her mom who (pregnant with Mayve at the time) was hit by a vehicle crossing the road. Her mom died instantly leaving Mayve in need of urgent care. Maverick (to the right of Mayve in the attached picture) was hit by a transport truck and injured. The other three were found alone with no mom in sight.

The good news is that they are all doing well and will remain in our care for an entire year before being released. This is the length of time they would have remained with their mom in the wild before stepping out on their own.

Sadly, the moose is in serious decline in Ontario. Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is attuned to this fact and knows that every moose truly matters. Our Sanctuary is licensed to rehabilitate moose and we are the only Sanctuary actively rehabbing moose in Ontario. Our work is around the clock as we care for these calves in addition to hundreds of other animals, including bear cubs, otters, deer fawns, fox and more. Each animal requiring an individualized plan of care specific to its situation and species.

Not surprisingly, first aid, species-specific formula/food, vaccinations, and size-appropriate enclosures (indoor and outdoor) are all requirements for successful rehabilitation and cost a great deal of money. Case in point, the five moose calves in our care are anticipated to consume over 930 litres of milk, 900 cups of moose breeder pellets and 405 bushels of fresh browse (twigs / tree buds) in as little as three months. Factor in hundreds of other hungry babies that require sustenance and accommodation, and the picture paints itself.

We need your help.

Our goal is to raise $50,000 towards our wildlife rehabilitation program this year.

As a not-for-profit registered charity, we are solely dependent on the generosity and support of individuals such as yourself. Please consider a donation of $100, $250, $500, $1,000 or more. Every dollar counts and only you can determine what you are able to contribute at this time.

Donations can be made online at www.aspenvalley.ca Alternatively, you can write a cheque payable to “Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary” and mail it to:

Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary

Attn: Year of the Moose

1116 Crawford Street

Rosseau, ON

P0C 1J0

I am happy to answer any questions you may have, and thank you very much for your support. Together, let’s keep wildlife wild.

Regards,

Alison Withey

Director, Advancement and Communications at Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary