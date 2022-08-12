Female Faces Weapons Charges In Oro-Medonte

The Orillia OPP have laid charges in relation to a weapons investigation in Oro-Medonte.

On August 10, 2022, shortly after 11 p.m., Orillia OPP responded to a weapons investigation involving a female pointing a firearm at a male before leaving the scene in a vehicle with four other individuals. The Orillia OPP conducted a high-risk traffic stop and arrested four individuals. There were no injuries as a result of this incident.

As a result of the investigation, Police have released three individuals unconditionally and charged the following female:

Claire Carrer 18-year-old from Clearview Township, with the following:
· Adult Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
· Adult Pointing a Firearm
· Adult Imitation Firearm – Use While Committing Offence

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, on September 20, 2022.

