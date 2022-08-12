Huntsville Man Charged For Shooting An Air Rifle At People

On August 10, 2022, at just after 8 p.m. an officer from the Huntsville OPP was conducting patrol on West Rd. in Huntsville when they were alerted to a male shooting an air rifle while seated in a car.

The air rifle was pointed in the direction of another person.

As a result of the investigation an air rifle was seized (see attached photograph) and

Tyson Hickey (age 21) of Huntsville was arrested and charged with the following:

– Assault with a weapon

– Use imitation of firearm while committing an offence

At the time of this occurrence Tyson Hickey was bound by a recognizance with the conditions of keep the peace and be of good behaviour and not to possess weapons.

This recognizance is associated to an unrelated criminal matter and he was found to be in breach of this recognizance and was further charged with the following:

– Two counts of breach of recognizance contrary to section 811 of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear on September 27, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The investigation is ongoing and the OPP would like to speak with a male and female that were walking their dog on West Rd. at the time of this occurrence.