OPP Looking For Clues After Huntsville Man Found Deceased In The Water

Huntsville OPP have located a person deceased in the water just off Crescent Bay Lane in Huntsville.

On August 11, 2022, at 8:42 a.m. officers responded to call for a body located in the water in the area of Crescent Bay Lane. Officers located and with the assistance of Huntsville/Lake of Fire Department recovered the body from the water.

The deceased has been identified as Ian Dzigas, age 33, from Huntsville.

The death is believed to be non-suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

The Muskoka Crime Unit and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are continuing the investigation in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario.

Police are asking the public’s assistance in this investigation. Any person with information regarding this incident should contact the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).