NNDSB Summer Learning Programs Boost Skills In A Fun And Supportive Environment

NNDSB summer learning camps offer students a wide range of learning opportunities to help them improve their literacy and numeracy skills to support their future success.

Elementary program coordinator Stephanie Underwood said Power Learning Camps are offered to current students in Grades 1 to 4 who may benefit from joyful, focused literacy and numeracy instruction.

The REEL Writers Summer Camp gives students in Grades 5 to 8 the opportunity to explore their own ideas and bring them to life through an authentic filmmaking process. Students learn how to work as part of a team and learn new skills for success in school and life.

The summer learning programs facilitate small group learning experiences that promote resilience, well-being, and social interaction, while growing literacy and numeracy skills through fun and engaging activities. A team of camp instructors lead by an experienced certified teacher run each program.

Underwood said small group settings allow educators to focus on students’ specific skills and needs. Teachers can assess the students’ needs and provide additional instruction in a fun and nurturing environment.

On an average day, Power Learning students engage in small group and one-on-one instruction in reading and math with games and activities based on the students’ areas of need.

The Power Learning Camp also worked with Science North which provided virtual visits, coding lessons and Ask a Scientist sessions. Underwood said students had three one-hour sessions with a presenter where they participated in age-appropriate activities about the environment and landscape of Northern Ontario.

Other unique opportunities included in-person visits with local representatives from the community Friendship Centre to learn about Indigenous teachings and traditions, and Nipissing University’s Books for Brook program.

Books for Brook is a literacy initiative established in memory of Brook Doseger, a 2016 graduate of Nipissing University’s Bachelor of Education program. The program gives away donated age-appropriate books to readers of all ages. The initiative collects books through on campus book drives and distributes thousands of books at literacy camp, events and school visits.

This year the summer learning camps saw a total of 121 students take part at various locations across the school board district.

“Students love coming to summer learning camps. Although the program is only three weeks long, we see student improvement in literacy, mathematics, and overall well-being,” Underwood said.

Power Learning student Emily Whittington said, “I wish this camp wasn’t only three weeks, I wish it was forever because it is so much fun. Thank you, summer learning camp staff!”