Some Circle K Sandwiches Recalled Due To Listeria

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
|Circle K / Couche Tard
|Chicken Salad Club Sandwich (white)
|255 g
|8 74111 00969 2
|Best Before:
08-OCT-2022
|Circle K / Couche Tard
|Ham Salad Club Sandwich (white)
|265 g
|8 74111 00970 8
|Best Before:
08-OCT-2022
This recall was triggered by the company.
There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.