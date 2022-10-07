Some Circle K Sandwiches Recalled Due To Listeria

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

 

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

