Huntsville Resident Charged With Impaired After Crash On Snow Valley Road

Huronia West OPP have arrested three impaired drivers in the span of twelve hours, beginning on the evening of Thursday October 6th, 2022. One of these drivers was travelling more than twice the speed limit.

On October 6, 2022 at 4:05 p.m., police were called to a single motor vehicle collision on Wilson Drive near Snow Valley Road. Officers arrived and upon speaking to the driver, quickly determined she was impaired.

Following further investigation, a 32-year-old from Huntsville was arrested and charged with;

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

Shortly after that, on October 6th, 2022, at 5:27 pm, police were monitoring traffic in the area of Crossland Road when they observed a vehicle to be travelling at a very high rate of speed. The speed reading on this vehicle was 169km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone. Officers stopped this vehicle, and upon speaking to the driver, suspected that he was impaired.

Following further investigation, a 27-year-old G2 driver from Kawartha Lakes was arrested and charged with;

· Failure or Refusal to Comply With Demand

· Stunt Driving – Excessive Speed

In the early morning hours of October 7th, 2022, just after 4 am, police received a call to a residence in Springwater from a driver who had become lost. Police located the caller and vehicle a short distance away. Upon speaking to the driver, officers quickly determined she too was impaired.

Following further investigation, a 75-year-old from Peterborough was arrested and charged with;

· Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The OPP did not release the names of the accused

All three drivers received an immediate 90 day driver’s license suspension and their vehicles were impounded. All three are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on the 8th of November 2022.

The OPP Huronia West Detachment would like to encourage motorists to report potential impaired drivers. Motorists can call 911, or *OPP (*677) on their mobile device and be put in contact with an emergency dispatcher. Using a mobile device to report a potential impaired driver will not result in a charge for using a hand-held communication device.