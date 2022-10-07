Huntsville Theatre Company Presents ‘Little Women’ At The Algonquin Theatre

The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) is back at the Algonquin Theatre for their first show of the 2022/2023 season! Little Women is written by Kate Hamill, adapted from of the book by Louisa May Alcott.

Director Lauren Rodrigues has said she is excited for audiences to see the classic novel brought to life on stage.

“While the story of Little Women is universally known and loved, I think this adaptation truly brings this story into our modern era. While the story may take place in the past, women today still face the same problems as the March sisters as we try to balance our desires with the world’s expectations. The way Kate Hamill highlights the triumphs and struggles of these characters, it feels deeply authentic and personal for the audience” said Rodrigues.

The play follows the beloved March sisters Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy as they grow up in the middle of the American Civil War. As adulthood approaches, each sister must negotiate her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and personal tragedy, the audience falls for this family of dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.

The cast consists of Aidan McAdams, Paige Meunier, Cailan Laine, Maiya Dyni, Karen Thorn, Pru Donaldson, Drew Hutcheson, Tim Lucier, David Wray and Mackenzie Howard.