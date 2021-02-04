Snowmobile Rider Hurt After Collision With Vehicle On Hwy. 12

On February 3, 2021 at 3:30 pm, Southern Georgian Bay OPP along with Simcoe County Paramedics and Tay Township Fire Department responded to a serious collision involving a westbound vehicle and a snowmobile at a crossing locally known as the “Hole in the Wall” on Highway 12 near Triple Bay Rd. in the Township of Tay.

The 19-year-old snowmobile rider, who suffered serious injuries, was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital and was then air-lifted to Toronto .

Police said the collision remains under investigation.