Snow Squalls Late This Afternoon And Possibly Persist Through Saturday

Environment Canada says locally heavy snow squalls are expected to develop late this afternoon as strong southwesterly to westerly winds develop off of Georgian Bay. These snow squalls could possibly last until Saturday evening.

Snow squall watch issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Snow squall watch continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Local snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are possible with these snow squalls. However, if the strongest snow squall from Georgian Bay is able to lock in and become stationary for a few hours, snowfall amounts exceeding 40 cm are possible.

Given the strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h, areas of near zero visibilities in blowing snow and heavy falling snow could make travel hazardous across the region.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.