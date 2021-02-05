Orillia OPP Investigating Theft Of Pet Hawk

Provincial OPP in Orillia is investigating the theft of a pet Ferruginous Hawk from a Ramara home.

OPP said on February 03, 2021, between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., a pet Hawk disappeared from outside a Ramara home. The bird, a one year old Ferruginous Hawk named Arsenal, was securely tethered outside of the home at the time. The owner noticed the bird was missing and searched the area, locating shoe prints nearby. The tether is also missing so, in the unlikely event that the hawk escaped, the tether should still be attached to its leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.