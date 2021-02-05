OPP Arrests Shoplifter – Recovers Stolen Meat

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a shoplifter with theft and recovered numerous stolen items.

On February 3, 2021, just after noon, officers received a phone call from a store owner reporting that a shoplifter had left the business with a bag full of stolen items and that the caller was following the suspect on foot. Responding Officers attended quickly and located the individual on Fittons Road. The suspect was arrested and officers located over $250 worth of stolen meat in a bag that he was carrying.

45-year-old Christopher Slauko of Orillia, has been charged with theft under $5000 – shoplifting and possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

The accused will appear in court right away due to a number of previous charges.