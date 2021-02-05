Crews Called To Balcony Fire In Gravenhurst

On Thursday February 4, 2021 just after 5 p.m, the Gravenhurst Fire Department responded to an address on Bay street for a balcony fire.

Crews from station one were alerted to the fire at a home on Bay Street after a tenant noticed smoke coming from their apartment balcony.

Quick intervention by the tenant using a few pots of water prevented the fire from spreading. Fire crews doused the remaining hot spots when they arrived and ensured there was no further fire extension into other areas of the building.

There were no injuries reported. The cause is under investigation and damage is estimated at $5000.00