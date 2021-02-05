Huntsville OPP Find Car With Stolen Plate, Three Charged

Muskoka411 Staff
Huntsville OPP spotted a car being driven with no rear licence plate on February 3rd, 2021 exiting from highway 11 onto West Rd.

Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of Circle K which is located on Hanes Road. The car did have a front licence plate and thel investigation showed that the plate was stolen.

Further investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of a controlled substance and prohibited weapons. A total of 0.25 grams of fentanyl, an expandable baton and bear spray were seized.

The following people have been charged:

 

41-year-old Cory Arra of Sundridge, Ontario

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid

 

46-year-old Penny Wright of Wasaga Beach, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid

 

34-year-old Jake Irwin of Dysart, Ontario

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid

Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon

Two counts of Possession of Prohibited Weapon

All three accused were released and are to appear in Court on March 17th, 2021.

