Huntsville OPP Find Car With Stolen Plate, Three Charged

Huntsville OPP spotted a car being driven with no rear licence plate on February 3rd, 2021 exiting from highway 11 onto West Rd.
Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of Circle K which is located on Hanes Road. The car did have a front licence plate and thel investigation showed that the plate was stolen.
Further investigation resulted in police locating a quantity of a controlled substance and prohibited weapons. A total of 0.25 grams of fentanyl, an expandable baton and bear spray were seized.
The following people have been charged:
41-year-old Cory Arra of Sundridge, Ontario
Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000
Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid
46-year-old Penny Wright of Wasaga Beach, Ontario
Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid
34-year-old Jake Irwin of Dysart, Ontario
Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance- Opioid
Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
Two counts of Possession of Prohibited Weapon
All three accused were released and are to appear in Court on March 17th, 2021.