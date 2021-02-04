Snow Squall Watch For Parry Sound, Rosseau, Baysville, Huntsville

Snowsqualls in a strong southwest flow off of Georgian Bay may develop by Friday evening and may persist into Saturday.

Snow squall watch issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Snowfall amounts of 15 to 25 cm are possible in the strongest snow squalls.

Near zero visibility in blowing snow and localized heavy snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow. Road closures are possible.

To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.