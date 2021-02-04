OPP Recover Stolen Vehicle And Make Arrest After Collision On Wednesday

More to this story we first told you about.

On February 3, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP and Muskoka Paramedic Services were called to attend a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 Southbound, near Skyways in Gravenhurst.

Witnesses saw the vehicle weaving within its lane and it ultimately entering the right ditch into the snowbank. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Brampton and the two male occupants attempted to flee the scene, one of whom was located by officers nearby and arrested.

The second man is still at large however there are no public safety concerns.

Police have charged 34 year-old Louis Close of Bracebridge, with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.