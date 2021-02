Huntsville OPP attended a home on North St in Huntsville in response to a break and enter on February 1st, 2021

Opp said at 3:00 a.m., February 1st, 2021 unknown person or persons gained entry by forcing the front door of the home open. The suspect(s) caused damage to the front door and nothing was stolen.

Resents are encouraged to check security camera in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.