2021 Dockside Festival In Gravenhurst Cancelled

Out of an abundance of caution, and with great regret, the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce officially announces the cancellation of the 2021 Dockside Festival of the Arts. The annual Dockside Festival was scheduled to take place at the Muskoka Wharf on August 21, 22 and 23.

“We need to keep the health and safety of our community, vendors and volunteers first and foremost,” says Matt Driscoll, manager of programs for the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce. “We apologize to everyone who loves this event but with so much uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and advance planning required, it simply isn’t feasible to deliver the event everyone has come to expect.” he continued.

Last year’s event was also cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dockside Festival usually runs the third weekend in August and typically draws more than 100 vendors and 7,500 guests. The weekend’s festivities include live music, food trucks and children’s entertainment.