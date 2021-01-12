Snowmobile Collision In Armour Township

On January 9, 2021 at 12:05 p.m., Almaguin Highlands OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a motorized snow vehicle (MSV).

OPP say the collision occurred on the Ontario Federation of Snowmobiles Club (OFSC) trail D123, near Cherry Hill Road.

The driver of the MSV sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by the Parry Sound Medical Service.

The Almaguin Highlands OPP would like to remind snowmobilers to ride safely for an enjoyable winter season. Snowmobiling is one of the joys of a Canadian winter.