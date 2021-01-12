Prohibited Driver Located In Gravenhurst

Bracebridge OPP were on patrol in Gravenhurst in the area of Bethune Drive South at 2:21 a.m. on January 12, 2021 when they stopped a car for a traffic infraction.

The driver was operating a vehicle while prohibited. As a result of their investigation, police have charged the driver 20-year-old Sheldon Burry with the following operation while prohibited, driving while under Suspension, novice driver- blood alcohol concentration above zero and Fail to comply with probation order.

The vehicle was towed and will remain impounded for 45 days. He will appear in Bracebridge court on March 23, 2021.