On January 11, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. West Parry Sound OPP responded to a local business reporting a theft of a cash donation box.

As a result of the investigation:

41-year-old Shawn Fisher of Parry Sound was arrested and charged with theft under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime, possession of break in instruments and fail to comply with probation order.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Parry Sound court on February 18, 2021.