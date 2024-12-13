Snowmobile Catches Fire In Tiny Township After Collision, Driver Charged With Impaired

A snowmobile operator is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Tiny Township late last evening.

On December 12, 2024 at 11:40pm, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police(OPP) were notified by the Tiny Township Fire Department of a snowmobile fire on Concession 17 West in Tiny Township. Upon arrival officers located a burned snowmobile which had collided with a parked van and a barn. There was no operator in the vicinity however officers followed footprints in the snow to a nearby home.

At the residence, officers spoke with an individual and determined that they had been operating the snowmobile. During the conversation, officers also noted the signs of alcohol impairment. The individual was placed under arrest and transported to detachment to provide breath samples however, they refused.

As a result of this investigation, Alcime Maurice, 43 years of Tiny Township was charged with the following offence contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

The accused was released on an undertaking to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on January 2, 2025. When charged with impaired driving the driver’s licence of the accused is immediately suspended for 90 days and the vehicle they were operating is impounded for 7 days.