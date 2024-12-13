OMAH Receives $10,000 Community Board Grant From TELUS Friendly Future Foundation Supporting Its Museum In A Box Program

TELUS Friendly Future Foundation has donated $10,000 to contribute towards OMAH’s NEW Museum in a Box program that will be available to borrow by educators. The program is geared towards grades 4-8. This will be a new addition to OMAH’s 12 education programs that are delivered to over 1,500 children annually.

For educators who book Museum in a Box, the program arrives at their school with a classroom’s worth of artefacts, and a roster of curriculum-connected art, language, and STEM lessons. The culminating project leads students to construct their own museum in their classroom using the artefacts from the kit. This will help foster hands-on learning, develop critical thinking, and promote appreciation for history and culture.

OMAH Executive Director, Ninette Gyorody said, “Through our partnerships with community businesses dedicated to supporting school-age children, we are able to design, develop, and deliver innovative programs that make a meaningful impact. These collaborations allow us to create engaging, hands-on learning experiences that connect directly to curriculum objectives, foster critical thinking, creativity, and curiosity, and inspire a deeper appreciation for history, art, and culture among students. Together, we’re shaping opportunities that enrich education and strengthen the connection between schools, communities, and cultural institutions.”

Nimtaz Kanji, Executive Director of TELUS Future Friendly Foundation said, “We are thrilled to support the Orillia Museum of Art & History with a Community Board grant, empowering them to expand their impactful school programming. By investing in the next generation through art and history education, we celebrate the museum’s vital role in inspiring creativity, fostering curiosity, and enriching our community’s cultural landscape.”

For more information about OMAH’s Museum in a Box program, please visit https://www.orilliamuseum.org/plan-your-visit/schools and for more information on the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation visit friendlyfuture.com