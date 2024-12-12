Orillia Continues Free Teen Passes And Free Transit Days

The City of Orillia is pleased to announce the continuation of the free teen pass program, discounted seniors’ rate, and four free transit days.

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, Orillia Transit users will see a slight increase in the single-ride fare by $0.10 from $3 to $3.10. Pricing changes to monthly passes and bulk ride fees will also come into effect (see attached Orillia cOnnect Pass Poster). Seniors will continue to ride for a flat rate of $2 using the seniors’ cOnnect Pass transit card.

“Public transit is an essential service for many residents, and we’re committed to keeping it accessible and sustainable,” said Mayor Don McIsaac. “The modest fare adjustment helps maintain and invest in our transit infrastructure while continuing to offer valuable programs like the free teen transit pass, discounted seniors’ fares, and four free transit days throughout the year. These initiatives provide real value for residents and taxpayers, ensuring our transit system remains a reliable and affordable option for everyone in our community.”

Council has authorized the free teen pass transit program, the discounted seniors’ fare, and the four free transit days as permanent programs. Active teen pass cOnnect cards are scheduled to expire in February 2025. More information on how to renew the teen pass will be communicated in early 2025. No changes will be made to the process for receiving the discounted seniors’ cOnnect Pass transit card.

In 2025, Orillia Transit will be offering another four free transit days. These days are the perfect opportunity to run your errands, explore the city or give the transit system a try:

March 12, 2025

Take advantage of free transit to access many exciting programs happening around the city in the middle of March Break.

April 22, 2025

Reduce your carbon footprint by riding Orillia Transit on Earth Day. By opting for free transit, you will be helping to reduce traffic congestion, encouraging sustainable transportation and reducing carbon emissions.

June 5, 2025

World Environment Day serves as a global reminder of our responsibility to protect and preserve our planet. Choosing to ride transit on this day encourages a shift towards greener transportation options.

Nov. 26, 2025

Raise awareness for World Sustainable Transport Day and promote environmental, social and economic well-being by riding Orillia Transit for free.

In 2024, more than 385,000 rides have been taken on Orillia Transit using the convenient cOnnect Pass transit card, which includes more than 80,000 rides using a free teen pass and almost 10,000 rides using the discounted seniors’ rate. The cOnnect Pass is a reloadable card that makes paying for transit fares faster and easier and is accepted on all City of Orillia transit routes, including the Orillia Wheelchair Limousine Service (OWLS). A cOnnect Pass can be requested online at orillia.usetransit.com or in person by visiting Orillia City Centre (50 Andrew St. S.) or the Orillia Public Library (36 Mississaga St. W.).

Updated rate schedules and route maps are available on the City’s website at orillia.ca/transit and at Orillia City Centre and the Orillia Public Library.