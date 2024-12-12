Office Of The Fire Marshal Celebrates 12 Days Of Holiday Fire Safety

Fire Marshal Wishing All a Fire Safe Holiday Season with Fire Safety Advice

Twelve Days of Holiday Fire Safety begin today with the Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) providing guidance to avoid fire hazards and get through the holiday season fire safe.

While the holidays can be the most wonderful time of the year, they are statistically the deadliest for residential fires. As the winter months set in, the importance of fire safety cannot be stressed enough. For the next 12 days, the OFM and fire departments across Ontario will promote a different fire safety theme with tips and suggestions on what you can do to keep the holidays safe.

“Each year, we see a rise in the number of fatal fires and fire deaths starting in November and continuing into January, making this the deadliest time of year for fires in Ontario,” said John McBeth, Acting Ontario Fire Marshal. “With simple but effective practices like testing smoke alarms monthly, we can prevent fatal fires and help keep families safe.”

The OFM is encouraging Ontarians to follow the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety across social networks and to pay special attention to the tips that can keep your family safe this season.

“No matter the season, fire safety saves lives,” said Michael Kerzner, Ontario’s Solicitor General. “As we look forward to spending time with friends and family, the 12 Days of Holiday Fire Safety campaign reminds us how to keep our homes and loved ones safe. Our government will always support the brave men and women, our firefighters that keep our communities safe every day.”

Schedule of Themes:

December 12 : Holiday Lights

: Holiday Lights December 13 : Tree Watering

: Tree Watering December 14 : Candles and Decorations

: Candles and Decorations December 15 : Smoke Alarms

: Smoke Alarms December 16 : Carbon Monoxide Alarms

: Carbon Monoxide Alarms December 17 : Extension Cords

: Extension Cords December 18 : Kids in the Kitchen

: Kids in the Kitchen December 19 : Home Fire Escape Plans

: Home Fire Escape Plans December 20 : Cooking

: Cooking December 21 : Heating Sources

: Heating Sources December 22 : Smoking

: Smoking December 23 : Lithium-Ion Batteries

Fire safety information can be found by following and subscribing to @ONFireMarshal on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and your local fire department’s social media channel.

Quick Facts: