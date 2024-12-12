Crews Battle Significant Fire At Waste Management Facility In Bracebridge

On Wednesday December 11, at approximately 3:50 a.m., Bracebridge Fire Department was dispatched to a Aces waste management facility at 1232 Rosewarne Drive. Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames coming from a large outdoor pile of refuse approximately 10,000 square feet in size.

Approximately 20 firefighters and suppression apparatus from Bracebridge Fire Department Station 1 remain on scene, in addition to personnel and apparatus from Huntsville-Lake of Bays Fire Department, Muskoka Lakes Fire Department and Gravenhurst Fire Department.

The Ministry of Environment and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office have attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been reported.