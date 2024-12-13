Person To Identify After Several Thefts In Huntsville

Officers from the Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a series of shoplifting and are requesting the public’s assistance to identify the suspect.

On December 12, 2024, the suspect who appears to be a female, attempted to steal items from Muskoka Bear Wear in Downtown Huntsville. This suspect has done this repeatedly in recent weeks. Although this attempt was unsuccessful, the suspect has successfully stolen items prior to this incident.

Officers are looking to identify the three individuals. See attached photograph from video surveillance. Suspect is wearing long coat and winter hat. If you know this individual, please call 1-888-310-1122

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.