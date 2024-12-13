Seguin Township Debuts First EV Charging Stations, Paving Way For Sustainable Travel

Seguin Township, in collaboration with Lakeland Solutions, is pleased to unveil its newly installed Lakeland Electric Vehicle charging station.

Located at the Seguin Municipal Office, 5 Humphrey Dr., this new charging station offers both 180kW and 30kW options. The fast 180kW charger provides up to 100 km of range in just 10 minutes, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly, while the lower cost 30kW charger is ideal for those planning a longer stay at the Arena, Community Centre, Library, or exploring all the area has to offer. As the first charging station in the area, it also supports Tesla drivers, who can connect easily using their CCS/NACS adapter.

Mayor Ann MacDiarmid proudly states “Seguin Township is proud to partner with Lakeland Solutions as part of the network of communities offering EV charging stations to visitors and residents in our region. The Township is steadfastly committed to protecting our environment – it is a foundation of our Strategic Plan. We also adopted Corporate and Community Climate Action Plans in 2023, which commit us to transitioning away from fossil fuels to low or zero carbon energy sources. Hosting these EV charging stations at our Municipal Office is one of the many ways we are taking action to deliver on these commitments.”

“At Lakeland Solutions, we’re thrilled to support sustainable travel in Seguin and throughout the Muskoka and Parry Sound Districts. Being local allows us to ensure that EV drivers can fully rely on our chargers being available, which is a game-changer for those choosing to drive electric vehicles through this beautiful, rural part of Ontario,” says Peter Ewald, Director at Lakeland Solutions.

This initiative is funded in part through Natural Resources Canada’s Zero Emissions Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which supports the deployment of electric vehicle (EV) chargers where Canadians live, work, travel, and play. In total, NRCan’s ZEVIP provided funding for the installation of 40 public Lakeland EV Charging stations across Muskoka and Parry Sound.

“Every year, hundreds of thousands of Canadians are switching to EVs and saving on fuel and maintenance. To support Canadians driving EVs, where they live, work, travel and play, the Government of Canada is working with companies like Lakeland to build reliable and available charging options. We are pleased to invest in new EV charging stations for drivers in the Seguin Township and across Canada.” The Hon. Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

To learn more and for easy and quick charger use, download the Lakeland EV Charging App, available in the Apple Store and Google Play, or visit www.lakelandevcharging.ca.