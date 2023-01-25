Snowfall Of 5 to 12 cm Starts This Afternoon For Parry Sound Muskoka

Weather advisory continued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 12 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and ending Thursday morning.

Discussion:

A Texas low will bring snow to the area beginning this afternoon. Snow will taper off to flurries Thursday morning.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.