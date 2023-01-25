$1 Million Gift Revolutionizes Medical Learning At RVH

Transformative donation positions RVH as provincial leader in VR Education

Innovative Automation, a Barrie company recognized as a global leader in advanced manufacturing technologies, today announced a $1 million gift to the RVH Foundation’s Keep Life Wild campaign to support the advancement of immersive medical education at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

The Innovative Automation Simulation Lab at RVH will be a state-of-the-art medical education centre focused on the integration of high-fidelity manikin and virtual reality (VR) simulation technologies. It will give medical teams the opportunity to practice their skills in hyper-realistic environments.

The investment has positioned RVH as a leader in immersive VR medical education. Simulations can be customized to match the health centre’s physical layouts and equipment configurations and reproduce complex medical scenarios. It can also integrate team-based immersive experiences to train for major traumas and other highly specialized situations. The goal is to establish a first-of-its-kind partnership with hospitals across the region to share these virtual resources and improve the teaching quality and capacity across Simcoe Muskoka.

“For RVH’s care teams to advance their skills, they must have opportunities to stretch beyond their current competencies without taking risks on real patients. A modern simulation lab incorporating virtual reality alongside physical patient simulators provides an immersive world where clinicians and trainees can practice high-risk, low-incidence scenarios safely and effectively,” said Dr. Chris Martin, Chief and Medical Director for Critical Care, Director of Medical Education, and Co-Medical Director, Trauma.

Dr. Martin emphasized the impact this gift will have on the region to the Innovative Automation team during a demonstration of virtual reality simulation technologies.

“We are excited by this opportunity to transform the learning experience at RVH,” said Stephen Loftus, Innovative Automation’s founding partner and CEO. “This investment in simulated learning will give our region’s medical community advanced and specialized training, which will in turn positively affect the health of everyone who receives care at RVH.”

The Innovative Automation Simulation Centre is part of RVH’s expansion plan to bring more world-class care closer to home to better meet the needs of a growing region. The Keep Life Wild campaign, with a goal of $100 million, will support the expansion to ensure that everyone in our regions stays healthy and can keep living the wild life they love.