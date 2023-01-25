HTC Presents ‘Karaoke Bonanza’ At Canvas Brewery

Warm up those vocal chords and chase the winter blues away karaoke style! The Huntsville Theatre Company (HTC) announces the next event in their ‘What’s on Tap’ series, Karaoke Bonanza.

The mics will be hot for a night of singing your favourite tunes at Canvas Brewery! Whether it’s your first time at the mic, you have your karaoke song list memorized, or you just want to come hear your friends, there’s fun for everyone! Our DJ will be taking your requests so you can sing your heart out to songs of your choice and dance the night away! Prizes will be up for grabs throughout the evening so you could be a winner too!

Producer Lauren Rodrigues says there’s something special about karaoke that brings out pure delight.

“The heart of karaoke is the joy and support you get from the community. You can perform yourself or you can just sing along from the dance floor but the feeling is always infectious fun! It’s pure entertainment and we wanted to bring that atmosphere to Canvas for everyone to enjoy!”

Karaoke Bonanza takes place Saturday January 28th at Canvas Brewery (12 John Street) and is sponsored by Muskoka Belles and Kim O’Grady. The event is 19+ and starts at 8:00pm (with doors at 7:30pm). Tickets are $25 or $15 for HTC members and can be purchased at https://www.huntsvilletheatre.org