Starting Jan 30, OREO Introduces New Limited-Edition Cookie

The brand’s most playful cookie to date, the MOST OREO, features two chocolate-flavoured cookies playfully packed with the most stuf ever and for the first time ever the creme has real OREO pieces mixed in. A cookie quite literally stuffed with itself is so meta, it twisted open a space in the metaverse for OREO lovers—the OREOVERSE.

The OREOVERSE invites fans to play multiple levels of cookie-themed games and get the chance to win deliciously unexpected prizes, including a $25,000 grand prize*. The games range from “Stack Stuf” where fans will build the MOST OREO, to “Rocket Stuf” where fans will inflate the MOST OREO and aim for targets on clouds. Once all levels are completed, the experience culminates when the player becomes the MOST OREO and gets dunked into a giant glass of milk. Available in both French and English, fans can enter the OREOVERSE in Meta Horizon Worlds or by visiting www.OREOverse.ca .

“We’re so excited to dunk into the OREOVERSE and give our brand fans a new way to stay playful with a world built on the premise that anything is possible,” said Peter Verlinden, Brand Manager, OREO. “The MOST OREO cookie and the OREOVERSE give fans a whole new way to playfully engage with us. By scanning the pack, they will ‘dunk into’ the new OREOVERSE world and play multiple levels of cookie-themed games and have a chance to win prizes.”

On January 30th, fans can dunk into the OREOVERSE in Meta Horizon Worlds using their Meta Quest headsets or via mobile phones or desktop computers by visiting www.OREOverse.ca . The MOST OREO will hit shelves at participating retailers across Canada starting in early February. It will be available for a limited time only.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to residents of Canada 18 and older. Correct answer to STQ required. Ends: 4/30/23. Visit www.OREOverse.ca to enter, for free method of entry, odds, prize details, & for Official Rules. 37 prizes available (valued from $21 CDN– $25,000 CDN). Meta Platforms, Inc. is not responsible for nor is a Sponsor of this promotion.