Weather advisory continued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Travel will become difficult on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Hazards:

Local snowfall accumulations of 5 to 12 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow is expected to make travel difficult.

Timing:

Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday.

Discussion:

A Texas low tracking south of the area will give snow Wednesday and cause difficult travel conditions. Snowfall amounts in the 5 to 12 cm range can be expected. Snow will taper off or end Thursday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.