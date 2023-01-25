Youth Safe After He Fell Though The Ice In Innisfil

The South Simcoe Police Service is urging residents to stay off the ice as conditions are unsafe and unpredictable.

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 3:30 p.m., police received a 911 call regarding a youth who fell through the ice near the Belle Ewart Government Dock in the Town of Innisfil. Other children at the scene managed to get the youth to safety and no one was hurt.

The incident serves as a reminder that no ice is safe ice. It should always be assumed that unsafe conditions exist no matter where you travel on ice.

The South Simcoe Police Service is providing the following safety tips:

· Check ice conditions with local hut operators before venturing out for any reason. They are the local experts and know the lake best.

· Remind your children to stay away from creeks, rivers and ditches. Keep pets away too. Fluctuating temperatures will make these areas unsafe.

· Take a cell phone with you in a water proof container in case of emergency.

· Wear a thermal protection buoyant suit to increase your chances of survival if you do go through the ice. Carry ice picks, an ice staff, and rope.

· Always wear a flotation device when walking on lakes and rivers.

· Never go onto the ice alone. A buddy may be able to rescue you or go for help if need be. Tell someone where you’re going and when you plan to return.

Do not drink alcohol. Alcohol impairs judgment and reduces your body’s ability to stay warm in cold conditions.