Ontario Stands Up For Forestry Workers And Denounces Unfair Duties

Today, Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, issued the following statement:

“The forest sector and its workers are vital to our government’s plan to build Ontario.

Today, we are speaking out against unfair trade practices that continue to target our province, harming the workers, families and communities that depend on the forest sector.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s recent preliminary decision signals that a small decrease in unfair duty rates on Canadian softwood lumber is expected later this year.

Ontario supports this preliminary decision.

These duty rates raise costs for consumers and businesses on both sides of the border, adding financial hardship and preventing fair competition. Our government maintains all rates should be removed immediately.

We remain committed to standing up for Ontario’s workers and families as this trade dispute continues and will continue to seek fair outcomes for both the public and industry.

Together with provincial governments, the federal government and industry leaders across the country, we stand united in support for the Canadian forest industry and free trade.”