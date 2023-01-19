Snowfall Amounts Of 10 to 15 cm. Today For Parry Sound, Huntsville, Rosseau

Weather advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Rapidly accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and ending late this evening.

Discussion:

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow beginning this afternoon. The snow is expected to fall heavy at times through this evening before tapering to periods of lighter snow near midnight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.