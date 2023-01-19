Snowfall Amounts Of 5 to 10 cm Today For Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Haliburton

Weather advisory continued for:

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Current details:

Winter weather travel advisory in effect beginning this afternoon.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow at times.

Timing:

Beginning this afternoon and ending tonight.

Discussion:

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow beginning this afternoon. The snow will taper to periods of lighter snow tonight.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

